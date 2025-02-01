The best of Paris haute couture week

It's been a season of celebrating house codes, returning to the archives and looking inwards while seeking answers.

At the recently concluded Paris haute couture week, 110-year-old luxury house Chanel returned to the historic Grand Palais, with models presenting creations on a runway designed like two interlocking Cs, a symbol of the house that also represents infinity. The collection paid a tribute to Gabrielle Chanel, who was also an incredible colourist. Nimble and agile creations, embodying ease and movement in a palette of white, pastels, bright tones, midnight blue and black, mimicked the cycle of day to night. There was also a focus on pyjama style ensembles in dawn-hued silk crêpe, a sunshine yellow tweed suit, a lilac tweed dress with box pleats, a suit in white and black tweed painted and embroidered.

View Full Image From Gaurav Gupta's show (AFP)

Designer Rahul Mishra's showcase emanated from the fear that “in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves." Two of his key looks recalled Hitchcock's thriller The Birds (1963) visuals, with a circle of birds engulfing the models sporting the creation. Easily one of the most moody and broody collections by the designer, who recently lost his father.

Gaurav Gupta's collection, Across the Flame, too, narrated a tale of love, resilience, and transcendence. Inspired by the harrowing experience of a near-fatal accident that engulfed Gupta and his life partner Navkirat Sodhi, his collection was a journey to healing, seen through the lens of their shared cosmic odyssey.