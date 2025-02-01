The best of Paris haute couture week

In Gupta's collection, new embroideries, such as raffia and micro pearls, alongside the ghungroo, were explored using innovative techniques to add depth and texture. Over 20,000 crystals from Preciosa were extrapolated, renowned for their exceptional quality and brilliance, which elevated the embellishments on key pieces throughout the collection. This season, he also introduced new colours like ochre and twilight purple, space blue, symbolising transformation, alongside the brand’s signature shades of black, ivory and metallics. Among its standout creations was the Twin Flame ensemble, envisioned in the season’s vibrant hue of ochre.