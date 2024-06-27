Paris Haute Couture Week: Clothes that sparkled the most
1 min read
27 Jun 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Team Lounge
Designer brands like Rahul Mishra, Schiaparelli and Viktor & Rolf experimented with unique ideas, presenting memorable fashion moments
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.