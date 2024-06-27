Paris Haute Couture Week: Clothes that sparkled the most

Designer brands like Rahul Mishra, Schiaparelli and Viktor & Rolf experimented with unique ideas, presenting memorable fashion moments

Elie Saab's classic, timeless fall collection was more dramatic than usual. It had foliage, shimmer, gemstone colours, and capes for men. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it comes to thinking out of the box, Viktor & Rolf leads the race. The three-dimensional, abstract geometric shapes of the garments offered a surreal take on couture.

Also read: How to make a style statement with double denim

The Thom Browne show was a study in muslin and embroidery, with the designer showcasing the beauty of the hand in the age of AI.

For Schiaparelli's fall collection, creative head Daniel Roseberry referenced the 1950s, regarded as a decade of high point for couture, and the brand's own archives, including the eagle shoulders.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!