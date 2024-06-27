Hello User
Paris Haute Couture Week: Clothes that sparkled the most

Paris Haute Couture Week: Clothes that sparkled the most

Team Lounge

Designer brands like Rahul Mishra, Schiaparelli and Viktor & Rolf experimented with unique ideas, presenting memorable fashion moments

Predominantly black and greyscale, Rahul Mishra’s collection, ‘Aura', explored the idea of aura that surrounds every individual. The garments used a variety of embellishments including rhinestones, sequins, glass beads and intricate thread embroidery.
Elie Saab's classic, timeless fall collection was more dramatic than usual. It had foliage, shimmer, gemstone colours, and capes for men.
When it comes to thinking out of the box, Viktor & Rolf leads the race. The three-dimensional, abstract geometric shapes of the garments offered a surreal take on couture.

The Thom Browne show was a study in muslin and embroidery, with the designer showcasing the beauty of the hand in the age of AI.
For Schiaparelli's fall collection, creative head Daniel Roseberry referenced the 1950s, regarded as a decade of high point for couture, and the brand's own archives, including the eagle shoulders.

