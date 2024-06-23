Vaishali S. is ready to offer waste-free couture show in Paris

Designer Vaishali S. is all set to showcase her latest autumn/winter collection in Paris on 24 June, during the haute couture week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titled Satori, the collection is made with handwoven cotton and silks. The embellishments for the garments were first developed for her home decor collection, which she showcased in Mumbai early this year, she informs. These are made by repurposing the leftovers (she always uses leftovers for handwork) from different fabrics on the same outfit.

In an interview with Lounge, Shadangule discusses the collection and how she finds clarity of thought in design in a busy industry. Edited excerpts:

In what way does this collection take your design essence and style forward? My collections are all parts of a deeper search and development. Draping and cording, together with handwoven fabrics, being the base of my work, they are a cohesive part of this path and the means to it. In this collection, they are more intertwingled and help each other. In my collections till now, cording would give shapes and a sense of the flow in the second stage. Then came draping to give the final look. In this collection, draping comes together with cording, which supports this new way of draping to achieve new silhouettes. I wanted to give an "aha!" moment to the collection.

Tell us a bit about the silhouettes in this collection. I felt I needed to give silhouettes a more global look, more wrapping around the bodies, but loyal and close to the beautiful Indian draping techniques.

That is why I have used cording and all handwork techniques to give the flat multilayered effect and a tridimensional flow of energy. You will see relatively simpler creations with a deeper and complex structure, and more feminine wrapping silhouettes.

Also read: Source: A luxury shopping guide where places play muse Why did it take you so long to come up with more global shapes? I don't read about trends, neither in silhouettes nor in colours. I am deeply connected to nature, it is my only inspiration. Maybe that is why it has taken me longer to arrive at more global shapes.

Will we see more home décor, and other design pursuits from you soon too? Yes. I have found real pleasure in working and launching my interior collection. For me, fashion is a form of art; that is my language to share my emotions while feeling the flow of energy. Likewise, interiors, or painting (which I practice as much as music) are ways of expression. Having the possibility to "widen" my language and deepen my research is exciting.

Shadangule is using handwoven fabrics to showcase her collection in Paris on June 24

Who is the Vaishali S. buyer today? For sure, a lot of NRIs with whom we share the love for Indian heritage, but also the taste of modern design.

I think the Vaishali S buyer is the woman of today— a woman who wants to have a voice and a personal style, daring new silhouettes and techniques.

Thoughts on the Indian fashion industry today? The Indian fashion industry is still very much distracted by bridal, with full focus on richer and richer bridal wear and less attention at personal life and good things for everyday life. I feel this is slowly steering and I hope we go back to everyday design and quality.

As a big designer friend of mine put it: Indian fashion is about a country of kings and queens for weddings and shorts for the rest of the time.

Commerce versus artistic freedom: is it a tightrope walk? It is a tightrope indeed. So far, I have worked at cutting out my space and my personality, following a very coherent and own path, that didn't necessarily translate into huge sales. I have grown the image, perception, and recognition (especially abroad) of the brand. In this competitive world, having strong coherent storytelling and personality pays in the end.

