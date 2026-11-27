Sequins, paillettes and metallic accents are an easy way to bring some sparkle to the proceedings. If you prefer a more relaxed approach, consider a fluid kaftan or a silk co-ord set with subtle embellishment. Both offer room to move while looking suitably dressed up. Accessories, too, can do much of the heavy lifting. An unusual timepiece, a playful brooch or a pair of statement frames can lend personality to an otherwise understated ensemble. Think beyond the usual evening bag, too.