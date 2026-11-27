Parties are an opportunity to loosen up and have a little fun with your wardrobe. Whether it is a house party, a festive gathering or a night out on the town, the trick is to strike a balance between comfort and a sense of occasion. You don’t necessarily need an elaborate outfit to make an impression; sometimes, one interesting piece is enough to get the conversation going.
Parties are an opportunity to loosen up and have a little fun with your wardrobe. Whether it is a house party, a festive gathering or a night out on the town, the trick is to strike a balance between comfort and a sense of occasion. You don’t necessarily need an elaborate outfit to make an impression; sometimes, one interesting piece is enough to get the conversation going.
Sequins, paillettes and metallic accents are an easy way to bring some sparkle to the proceedings. If you prefer a more relaxed approach, consider a fluid kaftan or a silk co-ord set with subtle embellishment. Both offer room to move while looking suitably dressed up. Accessories, too, can do much of the heavy lifting. An unusual timepiece, a playful brooch or a pair of statement frames can lend personality to an otherwise understated ensemble. Think beyond the usual evening bag, too.
Sequins, paillettes and metallic accents are an easy way to bring some sparkle to the proceedings. If you prefer a more relaxed approach, consider a fluid kaftan or a silk co-ord set with subtle embellishment. Both offer room to move while looking suitably dressed up. Accessories, too, can do much of the heavy lifting. An unusual timepiece, a playful brooch or a pair of statement frames can lend personality to an otherwise understated ensemble. Think beyond the usual evening bag, too.
Footwear deserves some thought, particularly if dancing is on the agenda. Flower-embellished heels can add a dramatic flourish, but make sure you can comfortably spend a few hours in them. After all, there is little point in wearing party shoes if you end up sitting out the evening.
And why should the fun stop at getting dressed? A camera that lets you print photographs instantly can make for an entertaining addition to the party, capturing the candid moments as much as the carefully staged ones. Here's a style guide to help you dress up, have fun and make a statement without too much effort.
INSTANT FUN
Instax mini EVO
From candid dancing shots to pose-y pictures, this camera allows you to experiment with filters and print on the spot. Available in stores; ₹22,999.
DISCO BALL
Whether you’re the host or the guest, this kaftan will keep you comfortable as you shimmy and sway the night away. Available in stores and online; ₹11,990.
IT'S A LIT IDEA
If the dress code is “relaxed but extra”, this silk set with dori work fits the brief perfectly. Available in stores; ₹98,500.
TICK TOK
Wear this watch around your neck or clip it to a bag and see it be an icebreaker. Available in stores; price on request.
LET IT BLOOM
These flower-embroidered heels might be a little too tall, but don’t let that stop you from dancing. If JLo can, so can you. Available in stores; $1,340.
PAWS & PEARLS
A Baroque-inspired diamond brooch to tap into the nostalgia trend. Available on Farfetch.com; $16,500.
ONE FOR ALL
A spin on the traditional potli, this quilted bag solves the perennial dilemma: Which bag to carry? Available on Behno.in; ₹25,000.
GAME ON
Eyeglass frames rarely steal the spotlight—unless they’re these Mahjong-inspired ones. Available on Polette.com; €135.