When ‘patola’ and ‘paithani’ weaves get a contemporary spin

We are a few days away from Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated grandly in Maharashtra, the home of the resplendent paithani saris. This coupled with the recent 18th Hyundai India Couture Week where designers like Rimzim Dadu and Amit Aggarwal presented inventive reinterpretations of Gujarat's patola weave gave us good reason to focus on these two heritage weaves that have centuries' old history for this week's style guide. But instead of compiling traditional styles of saris, kurtas and dupattas , we chose to present their contemporary renditions which includes shoes, bags and shirts. As the festive season begins, take inspiration from the round up on how to add modern sass to desi grandeur.

SHOE BOP

The classic silhouette of brogues gets a colourful makeover in this design from indie label Banjaaran. The shoes are handcrafted from leather and crimson handloom fabric that features digital patola print. Wear them as a contrast to an ivory kurta set or an all-black tailored suit set. Available on Banjaaran.in; ₹4,999.

View Full Image Aditi Gupta Yellow Zari Paithani Lehenga

BIG AURA

Grand is one – mild – way to describe this voluminous skirt set from label Aditi Gupta. Made from yellow paithani silk fabric, the lehenga is adorned with pearls, zari sequins and mirror embellishments. The lehenga is paired with a silk sleeveless V-neck blouse adorned with beads and applique hand embroidery, a tissue dupatta and handmade belt. Available on Aditiguptaofficial.com; ₹1.29 lakh.

View Full Image The Royaleum Shikargah and Patola Print Anarkali

BLUE KALI

The geometric patterns of patola lend themselves exceptionally to experiments. In this bright blue floor-skimming anarkali, The Royaleum melds patola's precise motifs in vibrant yellow and red with animal prints making it a striking ensemble that's impossible to ignore. Available on Elahe.in; ₹95,000.

View Full Image Nirmooha Patola Printed Shirt

MATCHA IT

In this modal satin shirt, label Nirmooha plays with the classic patola pattern lending it a painted look with blurred edges. That it comes in the currently trending matcha green hue makes it a shade more cooler. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; ₹10,500.

View Full Image Very Much Indian All Over Zari Pure Silk Paithani Sari

ZARI ZING

The Paithani sari gets its name from Paithan, a small town near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Woven from pure silk with zari in the tapestry style, the sari's distinct elements include zari borders and a pallu adorned with intricate designs of parrots, flowering vines and peacocks among others. This golden yellow-hued Paithani sari from label Very Much Indian is handwoven in pure silk and features a nature-inspired pattern on its body, making it the perfect choice for a wedding or any major celebratory occasion. Available on Verymuchindian.com; ₹1.98 lakh.

View Full Image Twenty Nine Black Silk Patola Cape Set

HANDS OFF

The beauty of most traditional Indian textiles is that they are versatile and can seamlessly be tailored into western silhouettes. Or as this ensemble by label Twenty Nine shows, a cape. The black silk cape with it's slit sleeves is jaunty and comes adorned with patola motifs and marodi work. It is paired with harem pants that make this entire look boho chic. Available on Twentynine.co; ₹42,900.

View Full Image Kavita Bhartia Black Skirt & Shirt Set with Embroidery

TWIRL ON

In yet another creative iteration to give a modern spin to an age-old weave, designer Kavita Bhartia experiments with patola-inspired cross-stitch embroidery to adorn this contemporary skirt. Made from tulle, this sumptuous skirt is intricately laden with gota patti, cross stitch, zardozi, resham, and mirror embroideries, and is paired with a black crushed poly silk shirt. Available on Kavitabhartia.com; ₹44,400.

View Full Image Pusaaka Amara Patola Bucket Bag

BEAD SHOW

Classic patola designs of the elephant, bird and dancer meet dal moti beadwork in this kitschy bucket bag from label Pusaaka. Crafted from banana fibre leather, each bead has been handsewn by a skilled artisan, making the potli bag unique. The bag comes with adjustable straps and will pair well with an Indo-western ensemble. Available on Pusaaka.com; ₹88,000.