When ‘patola’ and ‘paithani’ weaves get a contemporary spin

We are a few days away from Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated grandly in Maharashtra, the home of the resplendent paithani saris. This coupled with the recent 18th Hyundai India Couture Week where designers like Rimzim Dadu and Amit Aggarwal presented inventive reinterpretations of Gujarat's patola weave gave us good reason to focus on these two heritage weaves that have centuries' old history for this week's style guide. But instead of compiling traditional styles of saris, kurtas and dupattas, we chose to present their contemporary renditions which includes shoes, bags and shirts. As the festive season begins, take inspiration from the round up on how to add modern sass to desi grandeur.