If you’re on trend, you are in trouble: Patou's Guillaume Henry

How long an association is that?

I didn’t know what I wanted to do in life until the day I saw a show by (Christian) Lacroix show on TV. I must have been 10 or 11. So I told my parents, “Be ready, I’ll be a big designer in Paris one day". When you don’t know anything about the fashion industry, it seems very easy. And then I arrived in Paris at the age of 15 in the early 2000s and created my own brand. The first people to buy my stuff back in the day (2001) were Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Soon, I had to close the brand for many reasons, including how 11 September (attacks in the US in 2001) made the market super flat. So, then I started designing for different brands, including Paula Ke (2003-06), and the first one to buy it was the Galeries Lafayette. And then I was designing Nina Ricci (2015-18) and again they were very supportive. Patou also has a store in Paris’ Galeries Lafayette.