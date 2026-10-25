‘Indian wear doesn’t have to look traditional to feel Indian': Payal Singhal

Prints have always been your key focus over the years. How has your journey of print creation evolved since you first started, and what continues to define the PS signature?

We started doing prints in 2011. We always wanted to do prints that were distinctive yet classic and not only trend driven. When I started out, I was drawn to colour, motifs and the sheer joy of putting unexpected things together. Over the years, my approach has become more instinctive and experimental. I love taking inspiration from different cultures, art forms and vintage textiles, and reinterpreting them in a way that feels completely contemporary. Sometimes it’s about distorting a motif, sometimes letting prints merge into the fabric, or simply making something a little quirky and unexpected.