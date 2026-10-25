‘Indian wear doesn’t have to look traditional to feel Indian': Payal Singhal

Known for her resort chic and statement-making prints, designer Payal Singhal has built a distinctive design vocabulary over a career spanning more than 27 years. Since launching her label in 1999, she has cultivated a global presence and a growing portfolio of categories. The latest addition is PS, an elevated prêt line, unveiled alongside her autumn/winter 2026 collection earlier this week.
Talking about the new offering, Singhal says, “I want to bring the PS sensibility of print, colour and unexpected detail into a wardrobe that feels modern, individual and genuinely wearable. It’s not about dressing for one occasion; it’s about building a wardrobe you keep reaching for.”
Having hosted trunk shows across the world, including the US, for years, Singhal has learnt that building an international business is about understanding the customer, not simply taking a product to a new market.
Living in New York, along with her interactions with customers and retail partners, showed her how differently women shop and dress. It also taught her that creativity needs to be backed by sound business fundamentals.
“Being Indian could be a point of distinction, but it couldn’t be the only reason someone bought your clothes. The design had to connect with her life,” she says.
Building an international market, she adds, takes time, consistency and a reason for customers to return.
In an interview with Lounge, the designers talks about her new prêt line and the challenges of making Indian occasion wear. Edited excerpts: