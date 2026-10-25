‘Indian wear doesn’t have to look traditional to feel Indian': Payal Singhal

Known for her resort chic and statement-making prints, designer Payal Singhal has built a distinctive design vocabulary over a career spanning more than 27 years. Since launching her label in 1999, she has cultivated a global presence and a growing portfolio of categories. The latest addition is PS, an elevated prêt line, unveiled alongside her autumn/winter 2026 collection earlier this week.
Known for her resort chic and statement-making prints, designer Payal Singhal has built a distinctive design vocabulary over a career spanning more than 27 years. Since launching her label in 1999, she has cultivated a global presence and a growing portfolio of categories. The latest addition is PS, an elevated prêt line, unveiled alongside her autumn/winter 2026 collection earlier this week.
Talking about the new offering, Singhal says, “I want to bring the PS sensibility of print, colour and unexpected detail into a wardrobe that feels modern, individual and genuinely wearable. It’s not about dressing for one occasion; it’s about building a wardrobe you keep reaching for.”
Talking about the new offering, Singhal says, “I want to bring the PS sensibility of print, colour and unexpected detail into a wardrobe that feels modern, individual and genuinely wearable. It’s not about dressing for one occasion; it’s about building a wardrobe you keep reaching for.”
Having hosted trunk shows across the world, including the US, for years, Singhal has learnt that building an international business is about understanding the customer, not simply taking a product to a new market.
Living in New York, along with her interactions with customers and retail partners, showed her how differently women shop and dress. It also taught her that creativity needs to be backed by sound business fundamentals.
“Being Indian could be a point of distinction, but it couldn’t be the only reason someone bought your clothes. The design had to connect with her life,” she says.
Building an international market, she adds, takes time, consistency and a reason for customers to return.
In an interview with Lounge, the designers talks about her new prêt line and the challenges of making Indian occasion wear. Edited excerpts:
Prints have always been your key focus over the years. How has your journey of print creation evolved since you first started, and what continues to define the PS signature?
We started doing prints in 2011. We always wanted to do prints that were distinctive yet classic and not only trend driven. When I started out, I was drawn to colour, motifs and the sheer joy of putting unexpected things together. Over the years, my approach has become more instinctive and experimental. I love taking inspiration from different cultures, art forms and vintage textiles, and reinterpreting them in a way that feels completely contemporary. Sometimes it’s about distorting a motif, sometimes letting prints merge into the fabric, or simply making something a little quirky and unexpected.
I think of it as storytelling on fabric. I love mixing references that may not traditionally belong together and creating something unexpected. What defines a PS print is that it has a life of its own. It is playful, distinctive and often has an element of surprise.
Indian resort chic has undergone a significant transformation, with younger clients increasingly demanding pieces that feel individual rather than conventionally traditional. Your signature bomber kurta is one such example. How has this shift influenced your approach to design?
I have always believed that Indian wear doesn’t have to look traditional to feel or look Indian. Our culture is far too rich to be restricted to a particular silhouette or occasion. The bomber kurta is a good example of how I like to approach design: take something familiar, introduce an unexpected element, and make it feel completely new. Younger clients want clothes that reflect their personalities rather than tell the world what occasion they are dressed for. They are comfortable mixing cultures, silhouettes and influences.
How do you strike a balance between creating collections that reflect the mood of the moment and preserving the distinctive aesthetic that makes your work instantly recognisable?
I don’t consciously chase trends. I pay attention to what is happening around me, how people are dressing, travelling and living, but I filter everything through my own design sensibility. Trends can influence a silhouette or a styling idea, but they cannot become the starting point for everything you create.
For me, the PS aesthetic has always been about distinctive silhouettes, interesting colour combinations, unexpected detailing and clothes that are comfortable and effortless to wear. The expression may change from collection to collection, but the underlying philosophy stays the same.
Is there a particular collection or creative milestone that fundamentally changed the way you thought about your label?
Moving to New York in 2004 was a significant turning point for me. Living and working in a different cultural environment changed the way I looked at Indian fashion and the woman I was designing for. I began to understand even more clearly that women don’t necessarily want to be defined by where they come from. They want clothes that reflect the entirety of who they are.
That experience reinforced my belief that Indian design can have a global language without losing its identity. It continues to influence how I approach the brand today.
Why do you think this is a good time to expand into print?
Print has always been central to my work, so for me, this is less about expanding into print and more about taking that design language into new categories and wardrobes. Customers today are looking for individuality, and print allows us to offer that personality while experimenting with scale, colour and composition.
What does today’s fashion customer want?
Today’s customer wants more than a label or a trend. She wants clothes that feel like her, that fit into her life and that justify the investment. Comfort is non-negotiable, but so are design and individuality. She wants versatility, quality and the freedom to style a piece in her own way.
She is also more informed and more selective; she can see the difference between something designed with thought and something created simply to follow a trend. Ultimately, I think she wants to feel good in what she wears, without feeling that she has had to sacrifice herself to fashion.
How do you make Indian occasion wear relevant to women who move between cultures, travel frequently and navigate different social settings?
That woman has always interested me because I understand that life myself. Having lived in different cultural environments, I’ve never felt that Indian identity and global sensibility need to be separate. The key is to create clothes that have a strong point of view but don’t dictate how they should be worn. I want a woman to be able to wear a piece at a celebration in India, style it differently for a destination wedding or carry it into her life abroad. The clothes should adapt to her world, rather than the other way around.
The distinction between occasion wear, festive dressing and everyday luxury is becoming increasingly fluid…
The modern Indian woman’s wardrobe is no longer divided into neat categories. She may wear a beautifully constructed kurta with denim, dress down an elaborate jacket or invest in separates that work across several occasions.
The opportunity lies in creating pieces that have the design value of luxury but the versatility of everyday clothing. There is also room to rethink how we define Indian fashion itself. It doesn’t always need to be occasion-led; it can be part of how a woman dresses every day.
How do you balance your creative instincts with commercial realities, ensuring that what excites you as a designer also resonates with what your customers want to buy?
I don’t see creativity and commercial discipline as opposites. If you understand your customer well, you can be creative in ways that also make sense for the business. Of course, not every idea I love will necessarily become a bestseller, and that’s part of the process. But you learn to recognise which elements of your design language resonate with your customer and how to evolve them without becoming repetitive.
For me, the objective is never to make something generic simply because it might sell. It is to make something distinctive that a woman genuinely wants to own, wear and return to.
What has been the most significant shift in your customer base over the years?
The biggest shift is that customers today are much more individual in how they approach fashion. They are less interested in following a prescribed way of dressing and more interested in expressing their own personalities. They also question value more closely. They want to know how a garment fits into their wardrobe, how often they can wear it and whether it will remain relevant beyond one season.
Indian designer wear has evolved from being primarily associated with weddings and celebrations to becoming a much broader expression of personal style. I think that gives designers an exciting opportunity to create pieces with longevity, rather than just a moment of impact.