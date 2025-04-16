Here’s why you are seeing PDRN everywhere in skincare

Gone are the days when you just applied a cream and were done with skincare. With scientific terms making their way to the front of the labels, the world of skincare can be confusing. And PDRN is one such term that has gone viral for its skincare benefits. So, what exactly is PDRN or Polydeoxyribonucleotide? Is it different from polynucleotides popularised by Kim Kardashian and salmon semen facial? Here’s all you need to know.

DOWN TO THE DNA

“While PDRN is a subset of polynucleotides, the terms are not entirely interchangeable. Polynucleotides are a broader category that includes DNA and RNA chains of varying lengths. PDRN specifically refers to shorter DNA fragments (50–2000 base pairs) that are optimized for therapeutic and regenerative purposes," says Dr Sakshi Sitaniya, MBBS MD, consultant- dermatology at Elixir Wellness, Mumbai. It’s a derivative of human DNA, also derived from the DNA of salmon, and is known for its regenerative properties says Sitaniya.

WHAT DOES PDRN DO?

The biggest reason why you are seeing PDRN in creams, serums and in-clinic treatments is because of its tissue regeneration power and anti inflammatory properties. It helps manage your skin by also providing hydration which helps improve skin elasticity. “PDRN has also shown improvement in pigmentation spots and supports hair regrowth," says Sitaniya. It’s not a quick fix though and you will need to use the products or do multiple sessions to see the results, and it comes with a heavy price tag.

HOW DO YOU USE IT?

PDRN can be included in skincare not just through a clinic visit but with products for at-home use too. These creams or serums also help maintain results post-treatment at a clinic and provide gradual improvement in skin texture and hydration.

In-clinic treatments include mesotherapy/injectable where PDRN is injected into the dermis to directly stimulate tissue repair and hydration. It is also administered combined with hyaluronic acid for intensive hydration, especially if you are beginning to see fine lines and sagging skin. It is also used topically during or after microneedling to enhance the penetration and effectiveness of the non-toxic, bio-compatible ingredient. It’s also often paired with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments for a double dose for skin regeneration. Unlike fillers, PDRN offers natural results where it gradually plumps the skin over time.

PDRN is generally well-tolerated, and the treatments have minimum downtime. “Temporary redness or swelling is common after injections or microneedling treatments. Bruising might happen at injection sites. An allergic reaction is rare, but possible if the patient is allergic to fish-derived DNA. Visit a reputed, hygienic clinic as improper sterilization can lead to an infection," says Sitaniya.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.