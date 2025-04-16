Here’s why you are seeing PDRN everywhere in skincare

Gone are the days when you just applied a cream and were done with skincare. With scientific terms making their way to the front of the labels, the world of skincare can be confusing. And PDRN is one such term that has gone viral for its skincare benefits. So, what exactly is PDRN or Polydeoxyribonucleotide? Is it different from polynucleotides popularised by Kim Kardashian and salmon semen facial? Here’s all you need to know.