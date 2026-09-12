Are peptides really worth the hype?

Everywhere you turn it seems as if celebrities and content creators are talking about the “goodness” of peptides, with many calling them the “holy grail” of anti-ageing skincare. Riding on the hype, beauty retailers such as Sephora are stocking an expanding range of peptide-based products, while brands such as COSRX have built entire product lines around the ingredient. Indian beauty brands are following suit. Amahvas’ newly launched face serum is infused with milk peptides; d’you’s serum contains seven peptides; Lakmé has a peptide in its lip gloss stain; and a Brillare scalp serum has multiple peptides.