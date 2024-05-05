What makes a perfect office bag?
Women carry their world in the office bag. We asked a few chic professionals what they look for when buying one
When it comes to women’s office bags, there are a few basic checkboxes to tick: lightweight, stylish and utilitarian. They should be spacious enough to fit a miscellany of essentials, including a laptop, glasses, notebooks, make up, chargers—even a pair of extra shoes and change of clothes, in case they are heading to a dinner meeting or a party after a day full of presentations.