What makes a perfect office bag?

When it comes to women’s office bags, there are a few basic checkboxes to tick: lightweight, stylish and utilitarian. They should be spacious enough to fit a miscellany of essentials, including a laptop, glasses, notebooks, make up, chargers—even a pair of extra shoes and change of clothes, in case they are heading to a dinner meeting or a party after a day full of presentations.

Lounge spoke to four women across the country to find out which bags work well for them.

Jaya Tripathi, Head Key Relationships, SBI General Insurance, Mumbai

View Full Image TUMI Valorie tote (left); and Jaya Tripathi.

What’s your definition of a perfect work bag?

It must be functional and stylish. As I travel a lot, the weight of the bag should not weigh me down. The interiors should have slots for laptop, chargers and other essentials. It needs a broad base to be spacious and a zipper is mandatory.

What work bag do you carry and what’s in it?

I have a TUMI bag. Although it is functional, the challenge is it has a narrow bottom. I can’t carry a lot of stuff as the shape gets distorted. It has my laptop/iPad, wallet, a pouch full of chargers, makeup pouch, pee safe, keys, mouth freshener, a tiny notebook and pens.

What’s your dream work bag?

A perfect tote that looks formal, stylish and goes with almost everything. It’s lightweight, has a zipper and different compartments to organise and accommodate my world.

Srimoyi Bhattacharya, Founder, Peepul Advisory, Goa

View Full Image Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld Striped Rialto Cabas Bag (left); and Srimoyi Bhattacharya.

What’s your definition of a perfect work bag?

My work life has two scenarios: going to the office and attending events. While I have a tote for office, crossbodies are my go-to for events. For both occasions, I look for bags that are spacious with several compartments.

What work bag do you carry and what’s in it?

I bought a vinyl Chanel bag a year ago from the French vintage reseller ReSee. For a shopaholic, I feel quite proud that I have graduated to buying vintage. Chanel bags are so expensive now that I won’t buy them on principle. But I found this really well priced bag at the ReSee store in Paris. It’s Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld Striped Rialto Cabas Bag from 2009-2010. You could say this is my day bag. For events, I have a few crossbodies from brands like Hidesign, Isabel Marant and Celine.

What's in your bag?

There's always a notebook, and many small pouches for makeup, reading glasses and stuff like that. I like to personalise my bags and with mementos. I have this old vintage eyewear pouch that I picked up from a trip to Japan; and my little make up pouch is from Spain. They are like little portable memory-keepers.

What's your dream work bag?

My Chanel bag is my absolute obsession. I would like to have 10 of those.

Jacinta Lalawmpuii, beauty entrepreneur, Mizoram

View Full Image Jacinta Lalawmpuii with her Longchamp.

What’s your definition of a perfect work bag?

It must look good and fit everything. I don’t like the interiors overcrowded with compartments. It should be one big bag that can fit my essentials.

What work bag do you carry and what’s in it?

I have a tan Longchamp. I love it because it has a soft material; it’s waterproof and easily washable; and the best part is it matches every outfit. My friends joke about how I carry my whole life in my bag. It has my powerbank, tissues, makeup bag, supplements, probiotics, Airpods, sunglasses, hair clutch and facemask.

What's your dream work bag?

Chanel 22. It’s super chic, soft with neat interiors.

Karishma Sakhrani, chef and culinary consultant, Mumbai

View Full Image Karishma Sakhrani with her Coccinelle tote.

What’s your definition of a perfect work bag?

Functional and stylish, with compartments to keep items organised. The material must be durable to withstands daily wear; the straps must be comfortable; versatile design to complement different professional outfits, and most importantly—it must not be very heavy.

What work bag do you carry and what’s in it?

I carry a chic leather tote that's perfect for my daily needs. It has my laptop, notebook, water bottle, a snack and sunglasses. I also keep little things in pouches to have everything organised. One pouch for essentials like a sanitiser, tissues and little things; and another for basic makeup.

What’s your dream work bag?

The Dior Panarea.

