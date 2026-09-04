‘If I weren’t a designer, I would have been a gardener’: pero’s Aneeth Arora

After 17 years of building her slow-fashion brand, Aneeth Arora has opened péro’s first flagship store in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.
After 17 years of building her slow-fashion brand, Aneeth Arora has opened péro’s first flagship store in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.
Each corner of the space, "pérodise", as Arora prefers to call it, has something that relates to the brand story—from the terrazzo flooring and customised hangers to the Odisha tiles and the little heart motifs synonymous with the brand.
Each corner of the space, "pérodise", as Arora prefers to call it, has something that relates to the brand story—from the terrazzo flooring and customised hangers to the Odisha tiles and the little heart motifs synonymous with the brand.
In an interview with Lounge, Arora talks about the new store, her love for greenery and what's next for the brand. Edited excerpts:
Why did it take you so long to open a store?
This is the same space that we scouted 10 years ago when we thought that ‘let's look for a space for our retail outlet’. But at that time, it did not work out. And after that, we explored other places. But it is the universe that makes things happen. And after a decade, it so happened that we got to know that the same space is available. I also believe in manifestation and the fact that everything that happens, happens for a reason. And Lodi Colony is the heart of Delhi. It has come up beautifully with restaurants and brands that are around that space.
How was the process of creating this space?
We always use natural materials in our clothes and we wanted to extend that philosophy to our space as well. It is predominantly stone, brick, wood, metal, and the flooring is terrazzo, which is also a natural material.
We had to have greenery. Whether it's a workshop or it's my home, there’s always a green patch. I have always felt that if I were not a designer, I would have been a gardener. The whole idea is of having a connection with the outdoors; there is a feeling of fluidity, creating a unique art gallery-like display.
It is also an interactive space in the sense that, if you want to do any event or talks, then the audience can just sit all around the space and enjoy the presentation.
How has been the process of curating the merchandise for the store?
Having your own retail space does give you freedom. There are limited-edition pieces, which are only one-offs. We are trying to build perennial racks featuring classics, including white shirts.
We've also pulled out all the florals from various seasons. It's like bringing out the archives. And then there are these limited jackets which are again a part of all our old seasons, which we keep adding to our limited lineup.
It's always been an artisan-first approach at péro. How does that resonate with the store?
Like how we assemble a piece in India, where fabric is made somewhere, button making takes shape somewhere else, but we put it together here (in Delhi), the same approach has been followed at the store. There is a whole list of people who we have collaborated with. Like, there are messages and little letters inlaid in the floor, which are made with hand beaten brass. There are also these wobble heads that we've got from Madhya Pradesh.
What are the attributes you look for in a collaborator?
When we collaborate with craftspeople, it's about partnering with the skill and you believe in their expertise and when we work together, the sum is greater than its parts. But when it's about associations like Hello Kitty collab and the one that we are going to be unveiling in October, it’s seamless. Because they've looked at our work in the past and that's why they've approached us. When we reach out to people, it is like something that I dreamt of doing and so it's a very childlike approach. It's just one instinct. It's like a kid who is excited about something and wants to do it.
What's the next step for the brand?
For next Spring Summer in October, there is going to be another collaboration. We also hope that we might be able to showcase it at the space. I always believe in taking it one day at a time because if you ever ask me what my five-year plan is, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow.