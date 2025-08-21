Want to find your personal style? Stop following trends

We live in an era of endless trend cycles. From “mob wife" and old money aesthetic to cottagecore and “office siren", there's always a new trend to follow every week. And in this fad maze, it's easy to get lost, and finding one's true personal style can seem quite daunting.

Many look up to celebrities and try to create wardrobes inspired by what they wear while keeping a track of micro trends on social media. But it's easy to fall into a “trend victim" category. In case you want to find and build your personal style, it's best not to focus so much on trends.

“Personal style is completely based on an individual’s comfort and not just on the ongoing trends," says Shikha Dhandhia, a stylist, wardrobe consultant and personal shopper. "This is also something that is ever-evolving as we take inspiration from people around us. For me, the easiest way to clear my mind is by going on Pinterest and creating my board. Scrolling through those options shows me what exactly works for every body type, and then the colour combinations, accessories, and styling all become super easy."

Personal style keeps evolving with jobs, family changes and cultural shifts—after all, what we wear is a reflection of how we feel. But there are some general rules or ways that can help people find their own style. So, Lounge asked two stylists, Vikram Seth and Dhandhia, to suggest some easy ways that can help someone develop their own style across three categories: ready-to-wear, accessories and make-up.

Also Read | Can you wear pyjamas to work?