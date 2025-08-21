Want to find your personal style? Stop following trends

We live in an era of endless trend cycles. From “mob wife" and old money aesthetic to cottagecore and “office siren", there's always a new trend to follow every week. And in this fad maze, it's easy to get lost, and finding one's true personal style can seem quite daunting.
Many look up to celebrities and try to create wardrobes inspired by what they wear while keeping a track of micro trends on social media. But it's easy to fall into a “trend victim" category. In case you want to find and build your personal style, it's best not to focus so much on trends.
“Personal style is completely based on an individual’s comfort and not just on the ongoing trends," says Shikha Dhandhia, a stylist, wardrobe consultant and personal shopper. "This is also something that is ever-evolving as we take inspiration from people around us. For me, the easiest way to clear my mind is by going on Pinterest and creating my board. Scrolling through those options shows me what exactly works for every body type, and then the colour combinations, accessories, and styling all become super easy."
Personal style keeps evolving with jobs, family changes and cultural shifts—after all, what we wear is a reflection of how we feel. But there are some general rules or ways that can help people find their own style. So, Lounge asked two stylists, Vikram Seth and Dhandhia, to suggest some easy ways that can help someone develop their own style across three categories: ready-to-wear, accessories and make-up.
Keep ready-to-wear classic
Seth suggests rethinking one's wardrobe as an edit, not a stockpile. “Remove what doesn’t feel ‘you’," he says. "Play with contrast, for example, structured and fluid, classic and edgy, Western and ethnic. Build outfits around 'hero pieces' like a jacket, a sari or pair of trousers and let the rest support it."
Dhandhia says she prefers to maintain a wardrobe full of classics like a white shirt, a pair of blue jeans, blazers, a pair of white trousers, and shift dresses that can work from day to night. They are all in neutral shades as they can be mixed and matched more easily, she says.
The accessories cabinet
Treat accessories like punctuation, says Seth. “One striking piece can define the whole look," he says. “Mix modern with vintage. A sleek watch with an heirloom ring, for example. Rotate a few well-chosen staples instead of collecting endlessly."
Dhandhia believes staying minimal is always a good idea when it comes to accessories. “I’m more of a gold-finish jewellery kinda person, but I like to keep studs and hoops in diamonds and pearls because they never go out of style," she says. “And my shoes and bags are generally minimal because I find them easy to pair with different looks."
Keep make up clean
Even for make up, Dhandhia suggests staying minimal, and experimenting slowly and steadily till you find your groove.
Seth offers a similar advice: Keep a clean base and experiment subtly, switching between matte and dewy finishes depending on the occasion, the time of the day and, most importantly, your mood. "Define one signature across all looks (winged liner, earthy tones, or bold lips). Avoid chasing every trend, use make up as a way to refine, not overwhelm."