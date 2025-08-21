Want to find your personal style? Stop following trends

“Personal style is completely based on an individual’s comfort and not just on the ongoing trends," says Shikha Dhandhia, a stylist, wardrobe consultant and personal shopper. "This is also something that is ever-evolving as we take inspiration from people around us. For me, the easiest way to clear my mind is by going on Pinterest and creating my board. Scrolling through those options shows me what exactly works for every body type, and then the colour combinations, accessories, and styling all become super easy."