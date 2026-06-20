Raghavendra Rathore on how social media has changed the way we dress

There was a time when getting dressed was a largely private exercise. You stood before a mirror, adjusted the collar of your shirt, ran your fingers through your hair, and stepped out into the world carrying only your own reflection. There was no pressure to document the moment, no expectation that your choices would be viewed, judged or compared by hundreds of people. The mirror was enough.
There was a time when getting dressed was a largely private exercise. You stood before a mirror, adjusted the collar of your shirt, ran your fingers through your hair, and stepped out into the world carrying only your own reflection. There was no pressure to document the moment, no expectation that your choices would be viewed, judged or compared by hundreds of people. The mirror was enough.
Social media has changed that relationship, not only with fashion but with identity itself. The shift has been gradual, almost imperceptible, yet its influence is difficult to ignore. The way we dress, the brands we buy, the places we visit and even the way we present our daily lives have become increasingly shaped by a digital audience that is always present, whether we consciously acknowledge it or not.
Social media has changed that relationship, not only with fashion but with identity itself. The shift has been gradual, almost imperceptible, yet its influence is difficult to ignore. The way we dress, the brands we buy, the places we visit and even the way we present our daily lives have become increasingly shaped by a digital audience that is always present, whether we consciously acknowledge it or not.
Fashion, of course, has always been influenced by the world around it. For generations, magazines, films, travel and cultural movements introduced people to new ideas and aesthetics. Trends existed long before social media, but they travelled at a slower pace. There was time between inspiration and adoption. A look seen in a magazine could take months to filter into public consciousness, giving people the opportunity to interpret it, adapt it and make it their own. Personal style often emerged from this process of observation and experimentation.
Today, that distance has virtually disappeared. A photograph posted in Tokyo can be seen in Jaipur, Milan, London or New York within minutes. Trends move across continents before there is time to fully absorb them, and the result is a fashion culture that operates at unprecedented speed. While this global exchange of ideas has made fashion more accessible and inclusive, it has also created a world in which millions of people are drawing inspiration from the same sources at the same time.
The consequences are subtle but significant. Increasingly, personal style risks becoming collective styling. The same silhouettes, colour palettes and aesthetics appear repeatedly across platforms, often with only minor variations. Many people now feel uncomfortable repeating outfits online, as though a garment loses its value once it has been photographed and shared. Despite growing conversations around sustainability, wardrobes continue to turn over at a remarkable speed, driven in part by the pressure to remain visually relevant.
What interests me most is how this has altered our relationship with self-expression. Style was once a reflection of personality, shaped by individual taste, lifestyle and experience. Today, it can sometimes feel as though style has become evidence of relevance. The restaurant you visit, the watch you wear, the hotel you stay in and the clothes you choose all contribute to a carefully curated narrative. The goal is no longer simply to express oneself, but to communicate a particular image to an audience.
This observation should not be mistaken for criticism of social media itself. In many respects, social media has democratised fashion in extraordinary ways. Influence no longer belongs exclusively to editors, celebrities or luxury houses. A young student with a distinctive point of view can build an audience and shape conversations around style just as effectively as an established institution. New voices have emerged, old hierarchies have been challenged and fashion has become more participatory than ever before.
Yet democratisation and individualism are not always the same thing. Greater access to inspiration does not necessarily lead to greater originality. In some cases, the sheer volume of visual information can have the opposite effect, encouraging conformity rather than distinction. When everyone is looking at the same references, the challenge is no longer finding inspiration but maintaining a perspective of your own.
Designers are navigating this reality as well. Creativity has traditionally been nourished by observation, travel, memory, craftsmanship and lived experience. Today, inspiration arrives continuously through screens, making it easier than ever to discover new ideas but also more difficult to create the distance necessary for reflection. The line between influence and imitation has become increasingly blurred.
HOW AI DICTATES FASHION
The next phase of this evolution is likely to be shaped by artificial intelligence. Technology is already beginning to understand consumer preferences with remarkable precision, and it is not difficult to imagine a future in which algorithms recommend not only what we should buy but how we should present ourselves. Fashion may become increasingly personalised through data, but there is also a risk that personal expression becomes more predictable as a result.
Perhaps every generation worries that authenticity is disappearing. Similar concerns emerged with photography, television and the internet. Society adapts, and fashion adapts with it. What matters is not resisting technology but understanding its influence and ensuring that convenience does not replace instinct.
True personal style has never depended on visibility, approval or trends. It emerges from self-awareness. It is reflected in the confidence to repeat a favourite jacket, ignore a passing trend or choose something because it feels right rather than because it photographs well. These decisions may seem small, but they are often the clearest expressions of individuality.
Social media is not the enemy of personal style, nor is technology responsible for its decline. The greater challenge lies in preserving a sense of self in an environment that constantly encourages comparison. Fashion will continue to evolve, platforms will continue to change and new technologies will continue to shape behaviour. Yet the essence of personal style remains what it has always been: an outward expression of an inner understanding of who you are.
Raghavendra Rathore is a Jodhpur-based designer.