“Social media has now become a reason for almost everything we do. But people won’t go through the trouble of choosing a fabric, a specific colour, the embroidery and spend over ₹20,000 on just one outfit for their pet, right?" replies Rhea Goyal, the Delhi-based founder of Furrvanity that makes customised pet clothes and accessories. She gives the example of one of her recent creations for a Shih Tzu, who was a ring bearer at a wedding, to reiterate her point. “The groom was wearing a Manish Malhotra sherwani and he wanted the same outfit for his dog, so we discussed everything with them—from the fabric to the colour, buttons and hand embroidery.