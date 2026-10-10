Pet essentials: Fashionable finds for pets and pet parents

Pet accessories are no longer limited to being purely practical. As pets become an increasingly visible part of their owners’ lifestyles, carriers, collars, toys and even beds are getting a fashion upgrade. Luxury labels are bringing their design language to pet products, while newer brands are creating pieces that are as considered as anything made for their human counterparts.

The result is a growing category of pet essentials that sits somewhere between function, fashion and fun. For example, a well-designed carrier can double as a statement bag, while a bandana or a pair of boots can add a little personality to a daily walk. Even everyday necessities such as feeders and beds are being reimagined with smart features and polished finishes. For owners who like their wardrobes to do the talking, there are also playful ways to make their affinity for pets part of the look, from logo-led T-shirts to accessories designed around the rituals of pet ownership.

From rainy-day walks to travel, mealtimes and downtime at home, these picks prove that pet essentials can be useful without looking utilitarian, and that dressing the part isn’t restricted to humans anymore.

TRUNK SHOW Louis Vuitton Dog Bed Trunk

Styled like one of the brand’s iconic trunks, this bed comes with a removable cushion with LV flower design for a luxurious nap. The bed features golden reinforced corners, rivets, and cowhide-leather trim. Available in stores; $15,300.

DOG'S LIFE

View full Image View full Image Max Mara Striped T-shirt

A tee that lets the world know you’re Team Dog. Pair it with jeans by day or a sequinned skirt by night. Available on Farfetch; $335.

BARKONOMICS

View full Image View full Image Bad Dog Wisdom Tumblers

This fetching tumbler set features Fido dishing out a few tricks to help his friends ace the day. Available on Uncommongoods.com; ₹6,240.

PET TOTE

View full Image View full Image Bark Jacobs Medium Bag

Up the style quotient with this pet carrier. The roomy bag comes with sturdy handles and a removable crossbody strap. Available in stores; $498.

PAW PATROL

View full Image View full Image Rifruf Apollo One Boots

These waterproof boots ensure your pet doesn’t get its paws dirty on a rainy or snowy day. Available on Rifrufqueens.com; ₹3,600.

SNACK O’ CLOCK

View full Image View full Image PetSafe Dog & Cat Feeder

This feeder keeps fresh and wet pet food chilled and lets you schedule mealtimes through an app. Available on Chewy.com; $250.

BOW WOW

View full Image View full Image SuperTails Pawgypets Bandana

A little scarf-bow goes a long way in elevating your dog’s or cat’s look for the festive season. Available on Supertails.com; ₹941.

TOY STORY

View full Image View full Image Fluff & Tuff Ruby Rainbow Trout

A toy built to withstand everything from puppy shark attacks to overexcited bouts of chewing and play. Available on Amazon.com; ₹2,300.

Also Read | The rise of bespoke pet fashion

Also Read | The latest trend in pet fashion: twinning with your human