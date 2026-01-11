Luxury pet accessories for pampered dogs and cats

In 2026, the "mini-me" aesthetic has moved beyond matching tracksuits for parents and kids. It’s now about synchronizing your personal style with your pet.
And high-end houses like Goyard, Gucci, and Prada have leaned into this shift, shrinking their most iconic silhouettes and textiles into functional pet gear. It’s no longer just about buying a leash; it’s about extending your wardrobe to your furry companion. Whether it’s a monogrammed carrier that mirrors your tote or a technical raincoat that matches your own outerwear, these pieces ensure that when you step out together, the aesthetic is seamless.
Keep your look cohesive with a Prada crystal-embellished leash, featuring a signature mini-pouch that mirrors the house’s iconic evening bags. Available on goyard.com; price on request.
Rainy days just met their match with this sophisticated burgundy parka that proves practical pup-wear can still be high-fashion. Available on gucci.com; $1050.
A the quintessential piece for bridging the gap between functional winter gear and high-fashion "Mini-Me" dressing. Available farfetch.com; $950.
For pups that won't quite fit into the Goyard carrier, here's another way to add some whimsy to their walks. Available on goyard.com; price on request.
