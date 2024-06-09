Pitti Uomo: How to dress up for a menswear fair

The summer edition of Pitti Uomo menswear fair in Florence is often marked by a flurry of vibrant colours, earthy fabrics like linens and seersuckers, statement-making sunglasses and fedora hats. It is much more playful compared to the winter edition, where you mostly find menswear buyers, exhibitors, fashion editors, content creators and photographers flaunting heritage textiles like tweed and herringbone, and bespoke tailoring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the latest edition of the four-day fair starting 11 June, we asked some designers and menswear experts one question: What should one pack for a style-forward event like Pitti Uomo?

Also read: Why history is a big inspiration for Cruise fashion shows "I would definitely take a different approach and opt for engineered pyjama sets in silk. They are my current favorites and I enjoy the easy aspect about them," says designer Dhruv Kapoor, who hails Pitti Uomo as "the mecca of menswear". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the winter (January edition), Kapoor says he would opt for large shoulder jackets in padded nylon or felt with a creased trouser and a cashmere jumper. "My main focus is always on a combination of aesthetics and colours—if they're dull or vibrant, sharp or slouchy, embroidered or solid. But you will never find me at Pitti in traditional suits," he adds.

Designer Mayyur Girotra would pack lightweight trench coats adorned with bold prints and delicate embroideries, to showcase how contemporary menswear can be both expressive and refined.

“Linen suits in lively summer colours would be essential, combining breathability with elegance," Girotra says. “To complete the look, I’d include a selection of eye-catching shirts and accessories like embroidered pocket squares and stylish sunglasses, adding a touch of personality to each outfit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Celebrating the legacy of Chanel's Virginie Viard Comfortable shoes are a must, insists Yuv Bharat Ram, the founder and creative director of label Primal Gray. “Pitti Uomo is quite a large showcase and comfortable shoes are a must to walk around and enjoy it, and the sunglasses are all essential to stay protected from the Italian sun," Ram says.

In terms of ready-to-wear, Ram says he would pack a pair of chinos or straight-cut pants that are light, along with either linen or cotton shirts. "These are good for the hot Florence days, but a light blazer or jacket is still a must," he adds. Ram suggests opting for a linen blazer or gabardine trench to layer up for the showcases, since they are usually air conditioned. “Plus, layering always makes one look more stylish. A silk scarf or some nice silver accessories help make the look more fashionable."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

