What a smart business casual attire looks like in 2025

When it comes to menswear, business casual attire is often the most confusing. Should you skip the coat and instead wear a matching jacket with slim fit black trousers to a client meeting? Are ties now acceptable with a shirt and a pair of jeans (do people even wear ties)? Do jumpers look too non-serious for an office townhall? The thing is, smart casual can be the easiest thing to pull off, for they are all about striking a balance between casual and formal—a bit of dressy and a lot of laid-back. The trick lies in how you twist and bend a do-it-all uniform that can be worn anywhere from the office to an evening get together, to match your personal style. In other words, playing with classic staples in your own unique ways. A single misfit though, and the whole look can fall apart. For instance, the suit-and-sneaker combo has become popular across offices, even on the red carpet. But a tuxedo with a pair of sneakers is a big no-no.

Even at the recent 107th Pitti Uomo, a bi-annual men’s trade fair in Florence, many buyers, exhibitors, editors, photographers and bloggers came layered up in an array of nifty winter attires, all matching the smart casual theme. From bespoke top coats tailored in heritage textiles like herringbone to bright cashmere turtlenecks, the ensembles served ample inspiration on how to add “laid-back" details in “dressier" clothes and how to make “dressier" clothes more casual.

One of the ways to nail the business casual look is focusing on versatile separates like unstructured blazers, relaxed trousers (the ones with drawstrings, for example), and tailored overshirts.

“Pair these with statement loafers or clean-cut sneakers for a look that transitions seamlessly from work to evening," says designer Sahil Aneja.

What really helps transition an outfit is layering. For instance, “lightweight trench coats or bomber jackets add depth without overpowering the ensemble," suggests Aneja.

When the theme is smart casual, a classic jeans or a pair of slim fit chinos is never the wrong choice. To elevate the bottomwear, try pairing them with tailored double-breasted blazers or textured jackets in neutral shades. “You could wear a cardigan under a blazer or a lightweight turtleneck beneath a structured coat," says Aneja. Add accessories like leather loafers, monk straps, or minimal boots—“they lend a refined touch, making the look equally suitable for business meetings and evening outings."

Designer Saggar Mehra suggests pairing tapered chinos with a knit blazer and a silk scarf, adding leather brogues for that extra finesse. “For dark-wash jeans, try a cashmere crewneck under a cropped leather jacket, finished with Chelsea boots," he says. “A textured coat or shawl-collar cardigan is also a good option if you are looking for AM-PM clothes options."

KEEPING IT TRENDY

This season, pinstripes and micro-checks are making a strong comeback.

In case you want to incorporate these designs in your outfits for a subtle yet sharp aesthetic, opt for neutral, timeless shades like off-white, beige and light grey in shirts. If you want to experiment but within a “safe" zone, Aneja suggests earthy tones like olive, rust and mustard. For a bold statement, you can try jewel tones like emerald green or deep burgundy.

In case you want a more modern look, combine a well-fitted blazer in neutral or earth tones with dark denim pants—it looks relaxed yet polished, says designer Deepit Chugh of label Line Outline. “Layer with a lightweight turtleneck, and wear leather loafers, or sleek sneakers to bridge comfort and style," Chugh says.

He recommends adding more personality to the outfit through patterned pocket squares or textured belts, ensuring the details reflect your unique taste. “But choose quality fabrics like linen, wool, linen or cotton, to get that finesse."

For many, tailored blazers are the starting point when deciding their smart casual attire. More so because they are easy to experiment with. Besides tailored turtlenecks, you can pair a tailored blazer with merino polos or mandarin-collar shirts in shades like rust and steel blue. “You can complete the look with neutral-toned chinos or pleated trousers, anchored with leather loafers or suede monk straps," says Mehra. “Think of adding some understated accessories like a sleek watch or a classic belt complete—it’s easy, no stress look that blurs the lines between dressy and casual."



Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.