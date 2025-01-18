What a smart business casual attire looks like in 2025

When it comes to menswear, business casual attire is often the most confusing. Should you skip the coat and instead wear a matching jacket with slim fit black trousers to a client meeting? Are ties now acceptable with a shirt and a pair of jeans (do people even wear ties)? Do jumpers look too non-serious for an office townhall? The thing is, smart casual can be the easiest thing to pull off, for they are all about striking a balance between casual and formal—a bit of dressy and a lot of laid-back. The trick lies in how you twist and bend a do-it-all uniform that can be worn anywhere from the office to an evening get together, to match your personal style. In other words, playing with classic staples in your own unique ways. A single misfit though, and the whole look can fall apart. For instance, the suit-and-sneaker combo has become popular across offices, even on the red carpet. But a tuxedo with a pair of sneakers is a big no-no.