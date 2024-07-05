Plastic Free July: Your style guide to upcycled couture

From a shirt crafted from regenerated nylon yarn to a jacket tailored from pure hemp cloth and a beads-encrusted upcycled denim bag, this guide celebrates sustainable fashion

Team Lounge
First Published5 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Prada Short-sleeved Re-Nylon shirt
Prada Short-sleeved Re-Nylon shirt

Hybrid Yarn

Loden green-hued shirt in oversized fit made from regenerated nylon yarn features a bowling collar and flapped patch pockets. Available on prada.com; 2,06,359.

Cara Jacket Turquoise

Fancy & Fibre rich

The Cara Jacket crafted from 100% luxurious Italian soft hemp cloth is shot through with turquoise blue and soft peach tones and features a wrap closure centre front with concealed double breasted fastening and flap welt pockets. Available on tove-studio.com; 1,19,500.

Marine Serre Regenerated Buttons Statement Necklace

Tin-Tinted

Gold tone necklace with moon-engraved logo made from recycled tin and brass. Available on marineserre.com; 59,735. 

Stella McCartney Sleeveless Feather Midi Dress

Organic Red

From Stella McCartney Fall 2024 collection comes this sleeveless, round-necked midi dress in lipstick red made from Nona Source deadstock fabric. Bird influences are evident in the voluminous hem, layered with strands of organza. Available on stellamccartney.com; 4,09,376. 

Améthyste by Germanier

Bead Blue

Handbag in shades of purple and blue made from upcycled denim with recycled stones and PVC beads woven in. Available on kevingermanier.com; 73,888.

Condor 3 Engineered-Mesh Areia White Gradient

Power Run 

Running shoes from Veja’s SS’24 collection combine technology with bio-sourced materials such as 100% recycled polyester, Pebax® Rnew® (62% ricinus oil), Bio-based E.V.A (Ethylene vinyl acetate) and Amazonian rubber. Available on vejastore.com; 16,710. 

