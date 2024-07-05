Plastic Free July: Your style guide to upcycled couture

Hybrid Yarn Loden green-hued shirt in oversized fit made from regenerated nylon yarn features a bowling collar and flapped patch pockets. Available on prada.com; ₹2,06,359.

Cara Jacket Turquoise

Fancy & Fibre rich

The Cara Jacket crafted from 100% luxurious Italian soft hemp cloth is shot through with turquoise blue and soft peach tones and features a wrap closure centre front with concealed double breasted fastening and flap welt pockets. Available on tove-studio.com; ₹1,19,500.

Marine Serre Regenerated Buttons Statement Necklace

Tin-Tinted



Gold tone necklace with moon-engraved logo made from recycled tin and brass. Available on marineserre.com; ₹59,735.

Stella McCartney Sleeveless Feather Midi Dress

Organic Red



From Stella McCartney Fall 2024 collection comes this sleeveless, round-necked midi dress in lipstick red made from Nona Source deadstock fabric. Bird influences are evident in the voluminous hem, layered with strands of organza. Available on stellamccartney.com; ₹4,09,376.

Améthyste by Germanier

Bead Blue



Handbag in shades of purple and blue made from upcycled denim with recycled stones and PVC beads woven in. Available on kevingermanier.com; ₹73,888.

Condor 3 Engineered-Mesh Areia White Gradient