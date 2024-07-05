Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Plastic Free July: Your style guide to upcycled couture

Plastic Free July: Your style guide to upcycled couture

Team Lounge

From a shirt crafted from regenerated nylon yarn to a jacket tailored from pure hemp cloth and a beads-encrusted upcycled denim bag, this guide celebrates sustainable fashion

Prada Short-sleeved Re-Nylon shirt

Hybrid Yarn

Loden green-hued shirt in oversized fit made from regenerated nylon yarn features a bowling collar and flapped patch pockets. Available on prada.com; 2,06,359.

Also read: Source: A luxury shopping guide where places play muse

Cara Jacket Turquoise

Fancy & Fibre rich

The Cara Jacket crafted from 100% luxurious Italian soft hemp cloth is shot through with turquoise blue and soft peach tones and features a wrap closure centre front with concealed double breasted fastening and flap welt pockets. Available on tove-studio.com; 1,19,500.

Marine Serre Regenerated Buttons Statement Necklace

Tin-TintedGold tone necklace with moon-engraved logo made from recycled tin and brass. Available on marineserre.com; 59,735.

Stella McCartney Sleeveless Feather Midi Dress

Organic RedFrom Stella McCartney Fall 2024 collection comes this sleeveless, round-necked midi dress in lipstick red made from Nona Source deadstock fabric. Bird influences are evident in the voluminous hem, layered with strands of organza. Available on stellamccartney.com; 4,09,376.

Améthyste by Germanier

Bead BlueHandbag in shades of purple and blue made from upcycled denim with recycled stones and PVC beads woven in. Available on kevingermanier.com; 73,888.

Condor 3 Engineered-Mesh Areia White Gradient

Power Run Running shoes from Veja’s SS’24 collection combine technology with bio-sourced materials such as 100% recycled polyester, Pebax® Rnew® (62% ricinus oil), Bio-based E.V.A (Ethylene vinyl acetate) and Amazonian rubber. Available on vejastore.com; 16,710.

Also read: Paris Haute Couture Week: How to blend sports with fashion

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.