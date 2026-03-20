Your guide to wearing poetcore fashion

Earlier this year, Pinterest spotlighted poetcore as a key microtrend to watch out for. The popularity of this aesthetic that evokes romance with nostalgia can be attributed to a rising fatigue for loud, manufactured trends.

In fashion, the poetcore look is defined by outfits made from textural fabrics like corduroy, plaid, linen, silk and lace. An ode to slower times and slow fashion, the aesthetic is defined by textural fabrics—corduroy, plaid, linen, silk and lace—shaped into relaxed, anti-fit silhouettes. Think aged suede jackets, check shirts, flowing midi skirts and oversized trousers, pick out outfits that have a lived-in look – think aged suede jackets, check shirts, long flowy midi skirts and oversized corduroy pants, lifted further by details like ruffles, gathers and pintucks. There's a subdued quality to the look which is why the outfits lean towards shades like whites, ivories, creams, faded pastels or deep, inky tones. Accessories, too, are understated and functional, ranging from messenger bags to comfy loafers and delicate brooches. Lounge's compilation this week should give you all the inspiration you need to decode the aesthetic.

NATTY NOTE Add a touch of old-world refinement to your serious, literary look with this vest from the Dior atelier. Crafted from blue tartan silk-blend velvet, it features a shawl collar and a belt with ties in the back lending a gentle structure to the ensemble. Add an element of je ne sais quoi with a pair of oversized denims. Available on Dior.com; ₹5.10 lakh.

View full Image View full Image Anavila Bonita Pink Dress

BLOOMING PINK As temperatures rise, poetcore dressing leans into ease with anti-fit silhouettes crafted from breathable, natural fabrics. Like this vividly pink Bonita dress from homegrown label Anavila's summer collection Oh, Bonita! Stitched from cotton-silk fabric in a relaxed silhouette, it features a fine pintuck textural surface and subtle monochrome floral applique details, lending it a quiet, romantic look overall. Available on Anavila.com; ₹46,000.

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View full Image View full Image Acne Studios Silk Blouse with Scarf

FLUID LINES Checks carry an old-world charm that sits easily within the poetcore mood. This lightweight blouse from Acne Studios, crafted in textured silk, features a giant scarf and detachable cuffs that lend it a sense of quiet drama. Styled with relaxed trousers or layered under a vest, it feels both shabby chic and timeless. Available on Acnestudios.com; ₹80,238.

View full Image View full Image R de Cartier Ballpoint Pen

PEN DRIVE Where's the romance in keying out a poem, we ask. Dial back to slower gestures—letters, notes, the occasional haiku—with this ballpoint pen from Cartier. Its blue composite body is offset by geometric palladium-finish details and an engraved metal cap, making it feel almost like a piece of jewellery. Available on Cartier.com; ₹94,256.

View full Image View full Image Chloé Gathered Midi Skirt in Crêpe de Chine

EASY ELEGANCE Midiskirts that are pleated or frilled and fall effortless – the romantic element is understated here – are staples of the poetcore aesthetic. This tiered midi skirt from Chloé, cut from organic silk crêpe de chine, fits the bill. While the fabric makes it move with a certain lightness, the graphic print adds some depth to the muted palette. Pair it with a matching top and you are ready to head off for a poetry reading session. Available on Chloe.com; ₹2.41 lakh.

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View full Image View full Image Alix of Bohemia Bead-embellished Silk jacket

AN EXTRA LAYER Cut from silk in a relaxed fit, this brown jacket gets a jaunty turn thanks to intricate bead work of floral motifs arranged in a swirling pattern all over. Tactile and decorative, the jacket is from Alix of Bohemia, a label that's known to take its inspiration from vintage textiles. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹2 lakh.

View full Image View full Image Bottega Veneta Silenzio Loafers

CROSS STEP These loafers from Bottega Veneta, in a deep mahogany tone, are crafted in supple leather using the house’s signature Intrecciato weave. We love the shoes for their understated making them ideal companions for a soft and studious ensemble. Available on Bottegaveneta.com; ₹1.33 lakh.

View full Image View full Image Kenneth Jay Lane Topaz Dragonfly Pin

JUST WING IT Sculpted in antique gold-tone metal in the dragonfly motif, this pin from Kenneth Jay Lane is flecked with crystals and two-toned topaz stones. Considered a symbol of transformation and living in the moment, you can trust this whimsical brooch to be a pretty conversation starter. Available on Kennethjaylane.com; ₹29,859.

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