Lounge
Source: Your style guide to all things polka
SummaryAdd a retro chic element to your wardrobe with the timeless polka dot print that looks good on everything from a canvas clutch to dresses and elegant boots
ROLL IT OUT
Clutch bag from the house of Maison Margiela crafted from canvas and leather with polka dot print juxtaposed over a houndstooth pattern. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.72 lakh.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more