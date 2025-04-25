Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to all things polka

Source: Your style guide to all things polka

Team Lounge

Add a retro chic element to your wardrobe with the timeless polka dot print that looks good on everything from a canvas clutch to dresses and elegant boots

Maison Margiela Paper Houndstooth Clutch Bag
Clutch bag from the house of Maison Margiela crafted from canvas and leather with polka dot print juxtaposed over a houndstooth pattern. Available on Farfetch.com; 1.72 lakh.

Clutch bag from the house of Maison Margiela crafted from canvas and leather with polka dot print juxtaposed over a houndstooth pattern. Available on Farfetch.com; 1.72 lakh.

Also read: Can the corset be the new shirt?

Gauri and Nainika Spaghetti Strap Corsetted Bubble Hem High Low Dress

FLAUNT SPOTS

Spaghetti-strapped organza dress in high-low silhouette with ivory and berry-toned polka dot print all over. Available on Gauriandnainika.com; 1.40 lakh.

Ekaya X Bhawna Sharma Ochre Poppy Saree.

RETRO WAVE

This gossamer organza sari from the Ekaya X Bhawna Sharma collection features the iconic polka dot in a groovy wave pattern. Available on Ekaya.in; 20,975.

Valentino Garavani Equivoque 60 Leather-trimmed Polka Dot Moire Knee Boots.

ON THE DOT

Valentino Garavani knee boots made from polka-dot moire detailed with diamond-shaped leather inserts at the square toes and set on 60mm block heels. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 1.52 lakh.

Also read: Ready for the holidays: 8 best GMT and Worldtimer watches for globetrotters this summer
Siddhartha Bansal Men's Cyan-Purple Dot Print Cotton 'Superstar' Jacket.

‘HIP’NOTICAL

This men’s cotton jacket with kangaroo pockets and drawstring hem stands out with it’s dotted illusion prints in cyan and purple. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 16,500.

Patou One-shoulder Bubble Mini Dress in Printed Recycled Ottoman Faille

BUBBLE POP

Polka-dot printed navy-coloured mini dress made from recycled polyester ottoman faille. Available on Patou.com; 92,354.

Moschino Polka Dot Umbrella.

RAIN DANCER

Compact-sized bright red umbrella featuring black polka dots all over, comes with matching sleeve and wrist strap. Available on Farfetch.com; 13,485.

Also read: How pollution and climate change are making our skin age faster

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.