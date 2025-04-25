Source: Your style guide to all things polka

ROLL IT OUT
Clutch bag from the house of Maison Margiela crafted from canvas and leather with polka dot print juxtaposed over a houndstooth pattern. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.72 lakh.
ROLL IT OUT
Clutch bag from the house of Maison Margiela crafted from canvas and leather with polka dot print juxtaposed over a houndstooth pattern. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.72 lakh.
Also read: Can the corset be the new shirt?
Also read: Can the corset be the new shirt?
FLAUNT SPOTS
Spaghetti-strapped organza dress in high-low silhouette with ivory and berry-toned polka dot print all over. Available on Gauriandnainika.com; ₹1.40 lakh.
RETRO WAVE
This gossamer organza sari from the Ekaya X Bhawna Sharma collection features the iconic polka dot in a groovy wave pattern. Available on Ekaya.in; ₹20,975.
ON THE DOT
Valentino Garavani knee boots made from polka-dot moire detailed with diamond-shaped leather inserts at the square toes and set on 60mm block heels. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.52 lakh.
‘HIP’NOTICAL
This men’s cotton jacket with kangaroo pockets and drawstring hem stands out with it’s dotted illusion prints in cyan and purple. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹16,500.
BUBBLE POP
Polka-dot printed navy-coloured mini dress made from recycled polyester ottoman faille. Available on Patou.com; ₹92,354.
RAIN DANCER
Compact-sized bright red umbrella featuring black polka dots all over, comes with matching sleeve and wrist strap. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹13,485.