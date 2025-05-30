Indian women’s power dressing awaits a makeover

A few months back, an assignment to interview the CEO of a multinational company sent me spiralling with the question of what to wear. The outfit had to look sharp but also be comfortable enough to see me through the day. I scoured through the “seemingly formal" shirts and trousers I owned and did some last-minute mixing and matching. All that effort ended with me falling back on an extremely safe combination of a semi-formal black top with fitted jeggings. That tiny exercise, however, got me thinking about how shopping for smart corporate wear is not as easy as it seems. Career women in their 30s and 40s who I spoke to had the same refrain: find me good formal western wear that fits and doesn’t cost a bomb.

For Nidhi Agarwal, founder and CEO of Ebony & Ivory PR, Bengaluru, finding stylish workwear has been a problem since the pandemic years when she gained some weight. A size M through most of her adult life, the 40-year-old now wears XL. This change, she reveals, has translated into “not finding clothes my size when I walk into a store to shop." Being in a job that entails organising events and brand launches and meeting a range of people from C Suite executives to content creators, Agarwal needs to powerdress for the most part but based on the choices available off the rack, she bluntly states, “Power dressing is not inclusive in India."

To be clear, there is good formal wear available in India but whether it’s Allen Solly, Van Heusen or Zara, there are fewer good designs available in bigger sizes compared to casual or desi wear. The only alternative is to spend big bucks on plus-size international labels like Never Fully Dressed.

View Full Image Rareism Ronwor White Cowl Neck Top.

Size is a major pain point for Anjali Pathak, 41, an economics professor at Delhi University, as well. A size 9, Pathak often has to settle for a size 8 or 10 when it comes to formal western wear. “Never mind that this means that the fit rarely sits right," she shrugs. Getting clothes tailored seems like a feasible option but in reality the idea is laughable. “Where are the tailors?" is the retort. Pathak calls it a time-consuming affair and finds most men’s tailors don’t have the flair to “craft bespoke outfits for women". “I have a tailor in Chennai but since he mostly does menswear, I need to take the help of a male friend to communicate what I want," laughs Ramaa Iyer, 40, an HR and people culture entrepreneur in Bengaluru.

For Iyer, shopping for formal wear entails checking off a list of criteria: Is the top too transparent to wear to the office? Does it sit right on the bust? Are the buttons on the shirt gaping? Are the pants tight at the crotch? These may seem like minor details but for a career woman in India, it’s these nuances that play loudly in her mind while searching for a pair of trousers, a crisp shirt or a chic dress. While the conversations on one end of the spectrum have women wringing their hands, on the other hand are brands that are attempting to address these issues by designing clothes more thoughtfully and at prices that won’t break the bank for women in the 25-60 age bracket.

“The biggest complaints that Indian women have with their workwear often come down to comfort and versatility. Indian women need workwear that breathes, moves and transitions effortlessly from boardroom to beyond," says Shweta Kapur, founder and creative director at luxury ready-to-wear label 431-88, Delhi. Since launching in 2012, the label has created a design language that melds the strict structure of formal wear with fluidity. The label’s latest collection, 9-6, for instance, serves up an insouciant mix of shirts in relaxed fits, draped skirts, tailored shorts and knotted pants, among others. And that, Kapur explains, is because office wear in the post-pandemic world has transformed.

“It’s now all about fluidity, comfort, and just having fun with your style. Women want pieces that move with them, seamlessly transitioning from work to life," notes Kapur. It is this shifting mentality of her customer that pushes her to weave a touch of glamour into her designs. “It’s about pushing the boundaries, showing that power dressing can be truly expressive and experimental," she says.

View Full Image Buckled Long Suit by Qua.

IN THE DETAILS

When siblings Rupanshi, Divya and Bharat Aggarwal set about to launch their premium ready-to-wear brand Qua, they were clear about the idea of power dressing they would be serving their core customer.

“The power dressing that legacy fashion brands seem to promote is a replica of menswear—it’s masculine and boring. Our design philosophy was about showing women that wearing powerful clothes didn’t mean they had to lose their femininity," says Rupanshi. Launched in 2019, the Gurugram-headquartered brand creates modern tailored outfits that include suits, blazers, waistcoats, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts and skirts at prices ranging from ₹750- ₹14,990. When it comes to getting the fits right across collections, Rupanshi says, “We invested in deep R&D and experimented with our early collections to understand every facet of the garment-making process, including the ideal silhouettes for the Indian body, fabric selection, and price points too. The fact that we get fewer requests for returns means we’ve got something right."

At Rareism, the women’s clothing brand that’s part of The House of Rare umbrella brand in Bengaluru, size inclusivity is a given. “Our clothes come in sizes from xs to xxl. We’ve also just launched a line called Curvism for bigger bodies," says Akshika Poddar, founder and director of the brand.

Keenly aware of how fits in the workwear category can underwhelm or overwhelm the wearer, Poddar shares that a lot of care is taken to ensure that their collections fit different body types. We do fit tests on three different body types for each size, Poddar says. “For instance, if there’s an xs-sized top, we test it on models with the three main body types: apple, pear and rectangle, and then grade it. There are times when I test an outfit on myself. This is because sizes can vary with silhouettes," she explains.

As a professor who spends long hours in non-air-conditioned classrooms, Pathak’s grouse with Indian brands is that they make clothes from fabrics that are unsuitable for the Indian weather. “Most Indian brands I know use fabric that’s ideal for air-conditioned surroundings but since my workplace doesn’t have ACs, I find them uncomfortable." The brands Lounge spoke to mainly work with cottons, polyester, viscose, silk, crepe and modal fabrics. The choice is mainly determined by customer demand, quality and easy availability, they say. “When we launched in 2019, we did a lot of cotton and linens but we soon had customers asking us for clothes in flowy fabrics. That’s why we’ve slowly shifted to recycled polyester, viscose and modal cottons. We spend time finding new fabrics, materials every season," says Poddar. Qua largely works with cottons, viscose, chiffons and satin. Kapur works with fabrics like silk, crepe, jersey and suiting fabric—materials that she sources globally, from Varanasi to Italy.

It’s clear that there are brands doing their homework but there’s a yawning gap between what the working woman wants and what she actually gets. While customers like Agarwal and Iyer find small consolation in brands like Marks & Spencer and Mango, they admit that there’s a void for a homegrown brand that straddles comfort along with sophistication. With more women entering India’s workforce and the overall women’s wear market for India projected to grow to $121.60 billion by 2030, according to a report by management consulting firm IMARC, we may be a few years away from power dressing getting a cool rejig.