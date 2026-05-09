I tried Prada's Kolhapur chappals

About a decade ago, when I told one of my aunts about my first job at a news agency, she said, “You will become jhola-chappal wali now”. Jhola meant cloth bag, and chappal, Kolhapuris, the clichéd Indian journalist’s uniform. I did become that person, quite proudly. As the years progressed and salary increased, bags became leather, but Kolhapuris remained a constant. They still are—for being affordable, unfussy and reliably good-looking. More importantly, they have outlasted every passing spring-summer footwear trend.
Breaking in a new pair each time, however, demands patience—just the leather around the toe loop takes about a week to soften.
That wasn’t the case when I slipped into Prada’s newly launched limited-edition sandals “inspired by the Kolhapuri chappals”, earlier this week.