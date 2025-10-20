Pre-draped saris that are perfect for festive season

The festive season comes with a long to-do list: card parties, family get-togethers, dinners, brunches, gifting…. It's all fun and excitement till one faces the inevitable sartorial problem: What to wear?

Advertisement

Your outfit should ideally be comfortable, effortless, stylish and ideal for when you’ve got many places to be. Now saris are a great option for such occasions, but draping them may not necessarily be everyone’s cup of tea. That's what makes the pre-draped sari a great option. The silhouette scores as high on style as it does on comfort, and comes in several patterns and prints to fit every outing.

Here are some pre-draped saris to match your style vibe. Each can be worn throughout the festive season and even during wedding functions.

Mix and match

From the SVA Couture collection

Advertisement

If heavy embroidered saris are not your thing, try ones with geometric prints and surface texturing. They are light and high on style. Designers Sonam and Paras Modi of SVA Couture offer such saris with corsets and full-sleeved blouses.

Greek style

From the 431-88 by Shweta Kapur collection

Advertisement

This white pre-draped sari by 431-88 by Shweta Kapur is both modern and traditional. If the off-shoulder pearl blouse seems too difficult to manage, opt for a beaded crop top, preferably white, to go along with the delicate drape.

Banarasi bling A Banarasi sari is a classic for any celebratory season. Nupur Kanoi gives it an Art Deco twist with a sequin and beaded asymmetrical fringe blouse. The gold pre-draped Banarasi adds to the metallic flow of the piece.



In accord with brocade

Actor Ananya Panday in a custom pre-draped Amit Aggarwal sari

Advertisement

Brocade but make it modern was Amit Aggarwal's goal for this pre-draped sari, where the traditional pallu is delicately pleated to create a slicker drape.

On the wild side

By JJV.Kapurthala

Animal prints continue to be in trend, used in everything from tops to pants. The JJV.Kapurthala brand offers a tiger print pre-draped sari. It is lightweight, with the brand’s signature chevron border, helping you make a bold statement in autumnal colours.

Advertisement