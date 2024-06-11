Pride Month: Fun make-up looks to make a statement
SummaryWith Pride festivities in full swing across the world, here are some beauty tips you can follow to celebrate the month
With June being the Pride month, several LGBTQIA+ groups and communities across the world are holding marches, and hosting parties and other events to celebrate individuality and freedom of expression.
It's also a great time to be more adventurous with one's make-up.
Lounge spoke with two make-up artists to suggest some creative ways to experiment with colours this month.