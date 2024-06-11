Pride Month: Fun make-up looks to make a statement

With June being the Pride month, several LGBTQIA+ groups and communities across the world are holding marches, and hosting parties and other events to celebrate individuality and freedom of expression.

It's also a great time to be more adventurous with one's make-up.

Lounge spoke with two make-up artists to suggest some creative ways to experiment with colours this month.

RAINBOW MAKE-UP

(by Saikat Chakraborty, national artist, MAC Cosmetics India)

Start with clean, moisturized skin. Apply an eye primer to your lids to help the colours pop and stay put. Finish your base using a dewy foundation. Add some concealer if you have any blemishes or dark circles. Top it up with a loose powder, because it keeps the overall base makeup super light.

Now, let's start working on the eye make up. When it comes to rainbow eye make-up, there are no rules. You can either do an intricate look with a lot of detailing using liners, glitters, rhinestones, etc., or a splash of colours.

Let's do the latter since it's more about fluidity and going with the flow. Using your fingertips, take all the colours from the palette and apply them one by one across the eyelids, in a horizontal direction. You can change the direction, depending on your mood. Just ensure all colours are visible. Then, apply a mascara and set the eyebrows with a clear brow gel.

Now, add some blush to your cheeks. Preferably, go for a cream blush in natural pinks or peach shades for a more natural-looking flush. Wear the blush in C motion to accentuate the natural contours of the face and blend it in gently into the eye socket for added dimension. It will help bring out the eyes more.

Next, wear a muted nude lipstick to ensure that your eye make-up stands out. Top it with a gloss if you like. Finally, set the make up with a setting spray.

UNDER EYE CRYSTAL

(by makeup artist Shagun Gupta)

Prep your skin with a suitable moisturiser and then foundation and concealer. Apply a pink matte eye shadow on the crease and blend well. Then make a winged eyeliner using a pink/purple shade.

Use a cluster of Swarovski crystals under the outer corner of the eyes. Crystals come in different shapes that can be mixed. So, go ahead and experiment.

⁠To balance the look, you could use the same cluster of Swarovski on the top outer corner of the lid. Apply a soft pink blush ⁠and a light pink gloss to complete the look. Finally, set the make up with a setting spray.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.