How to mix small and big prints

One of the latest fashion trends is prints, big and small. Part of the reason for their popularity is that during winter season, many people opt for blacks, greys and whites, and a pop of a vibrant print helps elevate even a simple outfit.

But don't restrict yourself to just one print. You can play with different prints within one outfit. Clashing prints can certainly be tricky to ace but, if you follow some basic rules, a print mash-up may turn out to be super fun and rewarding.

At the Lakme Fashion Week held in Delhi in October, for instance, designers like Rashi Kapoor and Salita Nanda showcased ensembles that celebrated a vibrant interplay of contrasting prints, like blooms with bold stripes. Besides the runway, fashion content creators on social media are also offering varied ways to do a whacky print mix for winter season. We asked two stylists how to mix and match big and small prints. Here's what they had to say.

Stylist Isha Bhansali suggests picking prints from the same family of colours, like white with pastels. "Once we've figured out the genre of the print, it's best to go for tone on tone pairing. Say white and blue stripes with pastels or layering a striped top with a check skirt. Avoid too bulky prints as the whole idea is to even it all out," says Bhansali.

She advocates embracing subtle prints and offsetting them with solid accessories and bags. "For winters, pairing zebras with leopard prints could be a cool idea or a tropical green. But I'd like to insist again that it all depends on the colour and the size of the print. Alternatively, one might go for an embellished piece in the same palette as the print," she adds.

A red carpet example of this would be Zendaya's Oscars 2024 black-and-pink Giorgio Armani Privé column gown, which featured an embroidered palm tree print. She kept the look simple and wore pink diamond drop earrings to match the gown.

Stylist Vikram Seth suggests that for a daytime work appropriate outing, one can style a pair of pinstriped pants with a herringbone blazer. "Offset it with a plain turtleneck to keep it polished. Add a neutral scarf with a subtle polka-dot or checkered print. Styling a floral midi skirt in muted tones with a striped sweater could be a chic bet too," he says. He suggests completing the look with a pair of solid-coloured tights and ankle boots.

For an evening occasion, he roots for a metallic animal-print blouse and a pair of plaid trousers. "The shimmer makes it festive, while plaid keeps it winter-appropriate. Finish the look with sleek heels and minimal jewellery. Alternatively, a polka-dot dress works beautifully with an abstract print coat. A longer coat with a bold print can transform a simple dress into a statement outfit. Balance it out with solid pumps or heeled boots," adds Seth.

He recommends using accessories to introduce a third print. For example, a striped scarf with floral and plaid separates or a leopard-print belt or bag paired with checks and solids. "Keep accessory prints smaller to avoid visual clutter. Printed shoes are a fun addition but should be carefully balanced. For instance, animal-print boots with a striped dress and solid tights or plaid loafers with floral or abstract trousers," says Seth, suggesting to avoid clashing prints in footwear if the outfit already features two distinct patterns.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.