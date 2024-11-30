How to mix small and big prints
SummaryA style guide on how to mix and match big and small prints for winter season
One of the latest fashion trends is prints, big and small. Part of the reason for their popularity is that during winter season, many people opt for blacks, greys and whites, and a pop of a vibrant print helps elevate even a simple outfit.
But don't restrict yourself to just one print. You can play with different prints within one outfit. Clashing prints can certainly be tricky to ace but, if you follow some basic rules, a print mash-up may turn out to be super fun and rewarding.