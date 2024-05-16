Universality is the most important thing in design, says Gunjan Gupta
SummaryThe product designer, who recently showed her work at the Milan Design Week, believes restraint is key to product design
Gunjan Gupta hates it when India is represented abroad as “this ethnic, exotic country with over-the-top chamak-dhamak (essentially too much shine and colours)". That’s why the Delhi-based product designer and founder of brand Ikkis ensured her homeware collection presented at the Milan Design Week last month was “anti-ethnic".
The range of 21 glasses, cups and plates—all displayed in a room that resembled a kirana store (the curation was done by Maria Cristina Didero, curatorial director of Miami Design Week)—can be best described as elevated everyday items that highlight Indian craftsmanship in its simplest, most sophisticated form. Like the Chai Stem Glass that has a cutting chai glass attached to a brass stem, refashioning it into a champagne glass. Or the enamelled Bindu Thali that looks more like an art piece.
In an interview with Lounge, Gupta talks about the Milan showcase, the lack of experimentation in product design in India, and the need for restraint. Edited excerpts: