Universality is the most important thing in design, says Gunjan Gupta

Sometimes you just have to leave things the way they are and practise restraint. Why change something that’s already perfect? That discernment can only come when you really have an appreciation for your homegrown items and an understanding of the function of design. The most important thing in design is universality. It needs to fit into your daily life; it can’t be just this gorgeous thing. For instance, my dabba can become a deconstructed snack box in a Swedish house or a ramen bowl in China. When your form is local and its function universal, you make the object global. We’re so obsessed with looking at Western forms that we’ve not really explored our local ones.