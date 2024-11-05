Even your emotions can hurt skin health

Mumbai's Nilay Kadam, a 35-year-old businessman, has been going through a stressful time. He had a two-year-old history of psoriasis, which was managed, but a recent increase in personal and professional life issues aggravated his condition and red patches and rashes reappeared on the skin.

While his psoriasis is under control now with the help of medication and phototherapy, he is been advised to pick up a hobby, and de-stress by with yoga and meditation.

Consistently going through emotional turmoil followed by stress, anxiety, irritation and depression can flare up your skin problems, says Shareefa Chause, dermatologist and cosmetologist, Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai. “I get many patients with conditions like melasma, psoriasis, acne, seborrhoeic dermatitis, where stress plays an important role. You don’t just need medicines for stress-induced conditions, but also need to follow mindful practices, which has helped prevent relapses in many patients," says Dr Chause.

Our emotions have a significant influence on the appearance of our skin. “When you are feeling stressed, anxious, or depressed it can sometimes show up on your skin in the form of acne or breakouts or aggravate psoriasis and eczema. Psychodermatology is a connecting bridge between your skin and your endless thoughts. Your body releases cortisol (also known as stress hormone) when stressed, which can also lead to itching, burning sensation or inflammation," says Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai.

Like psychosomatic issues, where physical illness or conditions are caused or aggravated by conflict or stress, psychodermatology states that your skin conditions are also influenced by your physiological state. Not all skin conditions are influenced by your mental and emotional health. Several skin conditions can be negatively triggered by factors like genetics, allergies, dietary habits, or environmental factors (dirt, dust particles, or pollution). “There are certain limitations when it comes to psychodermatology. Focusing just on mental health can often lead to neglecting other vital aspects. As dealing with mental problems can be time-consuming and may require immense patience," says Dr Kapoor.

The rise in the number of people with mental health and other related issues during and post the pandemic prompted Delhi-based litigation lawyer Malvika Jain to start Sereko, India’s first brand that formulates as per psychodermatology. They address both the psychological aspects of skin diseases and the effect of skin conditions on a person's mental health with products like fizzy blends, gel pen applicators and candy tabs. They have a patent-pending psychodermatology blend, called NeuroCalm, which has been clinically proven to reduce stress and enhance mood for healthy, glowing skin. Formulated in two variants, they offer topical application and ingestion. “During covid, my cousin was suffering through major anxiety and developed extreme acne. After visiting various dermatologists, she was finally referred to a psychologist, who identified anxiety as the cause of her acne. I saw her skin visibly clear with improvement in her anxiety levels. This encouraged me to research more and start Sereko," says Jain.

If your mental load is resulting in skin problems then consider consulting an expert who may suggest the right approach, says Dr Kapoor. "This can be achieved by practising yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises for better results. Managing your stress levels can help balance hormone levels, giving clear and naturally glowing skin. Journalizing your thoughts or talking to a friend, family member, or therapist can help mitigate the symptoms."

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.

