Even your emotions can hurt skin health
SummaryUnderstanding psychodermatology, the link between mental and skin health, and how mindful practices can help address both
Mumbai's Nilay Kadam, a 35-year-old businessman, has been going through a stressful time. He had a two-year-old history of psoriasis, which was managed, but a recent increase in personal and professional life issues aggravated his condition and red patches and rashes reappeared on the skin.
While his psoriasis is under control now with the help of medication and phototherapy, he is been advised to pick up a hobby, and de-stress by with yoga and meditation.
Consistently going through emotional turmoil followed by stress, anxiety, irritation and depression can flare up your skin problems, says Shareefa Chause, dermatologist and cosmetologist, Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai. “I get many patients with conditions like melasma, psoriasis, acne, seborrhoeic dermatitis, where stress plays an important role. You don’t just need medicines for stress-induced conditions, but also need to follow mindful practices, which has helped prevent relapses in many patients," says Dr Chause.