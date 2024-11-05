Even your emotions can hurt skin health

The rise in the number of people with mental health and other related issues during and post the pandemic prompted Delhi-based litigation lawyer Malvika Jain to start Sereko, India’s first brand that formulates as per psychodermatology. They address both the psychological aspects of skin diseases and the effect of skin conditions on a person's mental health with products like fizzy blends, gel pen applicators and candy tabs. They have a patent-pending psychodermatology blend, called NeuroCalm, which has been clinically proven to reduce stress and enhance mood for healthy, glowing skin. Formulated in two variants, they offer topical application and ingestion. “During covid, my cousin was suffering through major anxiety and developed extreme acne. After visiting various dermatologists, she was finally referred to a psychologist, who identified anxiety as the cause of her acne. I saw her skin visibly clear with improvement in her anxiety levels. This encouraged me to research more and start Sereko," says Jain.