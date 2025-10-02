Say hello to puffy, bubble-shaped fashion
Exaggerated sleeves, skirts with bubble hems and shoes with pom poms, it's time to embrace whimsical fashion and Lounge's style guide shows you how
Volume is in. Going by the recurring appearance of bubble hem skirts and puffy shoulders in fashion shows at the recent New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and the glimpse we've got of the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week for Spring Summer 2026. The other trend that was well noted and had hands typing out loud headlines was of the return of balloon pants. It's time to channel MC Hammer's ‘You can’t touch this’ energy now and go big and drapy with your fashion next season.