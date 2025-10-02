Say hello to puffy, bubble-shaped fashion

If Dior's newest women's wear show under the creative directorship of Jonathan Anderson is anything to go by, the bubble hem is back, girl friend. The style was seen on dresses and miniskirts in the show. Other designers and labels whose SS ‘26 collections included bubble hem mini skirts were Prada, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. French label Patou’s new collection for the season has quite a few options. This vignola maroon-hued mini skirt is a straight-up winner. Made from recycled polyester faille, it is designed in a high volume silhouette that can be puffed out. It has a high-waist and comes with pockets and a zip fastener. Available on Patou.com; ₹61,447.