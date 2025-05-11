Punit Balana tells how to build a wardrobe that celebrates traditional crafts
SummaryThe designer, known for giving Jaipur crafts and embroideries a contemporary twist, talks about designing his first Delhi store, and why asking questions is key to building a timeless closet
Designer Punit Balana recently opened his first store in Delhi, in Ambawatta complex in Qutub Gardens. The 1,600 sq.ft space, designed by Balana, reflects his eponymous brand's design philosophy of giving Jaipur's textiles and crafts a modern twist.
The launch of the store, which features arched doorways, custom terrazzo flooring and antique brass accents, marks 10 years of the Jaipur brand.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer, born and raised in Jaipur, talks about the new store, his new collection, Johari 2.0, and completing 10 years in the fashion industry. Edited excerpts: