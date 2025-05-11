Punit Balana tells how to build a wardrobe that celebrates traditional crafts

Designer Punit Balana recently opened his first store in Delhi, in Ambawatta complex in Qutub Gardens. The 1,600 sq.ft space, designed by Balana, reflects his eponymous brand's design philosophy of giving Jaipur's textiles and crafts a modern twist.

The launch of the store, which features arched doorways, custom terrazzo flooring and antique brass accents, marks 10 years of the Jaipur brand.

In an interview with Lounge, the designer, born and raised in Jaipur, talks about the new store, his new collection, Johari 2.0, and completing 10 years in the fashion industry. Edited excerpts:

How was the process of conceptualising the Delhi store?

I infused every inch with my signature details, from terracotta pink and olive tones to arches, coin embroidery on curtains, and “chandi tila" work on the mirrors. Everything, right down to the crafted cushions and lighting, was handmade in our Jaipur studio.

Also read: Cricketer KL Rahul is Paul & Shark's global brand ambassador

Why did you choose Qutub Garden as the store’s location?

It’s an area rich in heritage and history, which resonates with our design ethos. The blend of old-world charm with contemporary luxury felt like the perfect canvas for our Delhi debut.

The label clocks in 10 years. How’s been the retail journey?

Retail has been a big part of our journey. From Jaipur to Mumbai to now Delhi, each new store has been a milestone. I’ve learnt how essential it is to adapt - whether it’s to customer preferences or the retail landscape.

How’s been the process of repurposing the age-old craft techniques of bandhini and and Kalamkari into contemporary creations?

I’m a huge fan of Indian traditional craft, especially the prints and textiles from Jaipur. Bandhani has always been a staple, and for our summer line, we’ve really pushed ourselves, merging Kalamkari techniques with Mughal-inspired motifs to create a whole new print language. It’s about making these age-old crafts feel relevant, wearable and globally appreciated.

The brand’s always been about signature Jaipur hues like pink and mint green. Will you ever do a monochromatic collection?

That would be a great creative challenge! As long as the craftsmanship and soul remain, the colour story can evolve.

View Full Image Punit Balana

Let’s talk about your new collection, Johari 2.0. What was your moodboard?

The original Johari collection in 2024 was one of our most appreciated and well-received drops and I felt there was still more to explore. Johari 2.0 carries forward that same design language, but with newer silhouettes, fresh colour stories, and evolved embroideries.

What advice would you like to offer those who want to build a craft-based closet?

We live in a country rich in textile, craft, and hand-made excellence. The kind of artisanal work India can produce is unmatched globally. That’s why, as a designer and as a custodian of craft, I believe it’s important to honour this heritage. Don’t just buy a piece because it looks good, pause and ask: What’s the craft behind this? Where’s the fabric from? If we begin to respect our own craft, the world will follow. A meaningful closet should be a blend of beauty and story, not just trend.

Is there a method to your creative process?

I don’t travel for inspiration, but I find that travel always ends up feeding my creativity. Every time I come back from a trip, I feel like a new person recharged, more imaginative, and ready to dive back into work with fresh energy. I observe, absorb and evolve through these experiences. Travel is less of a visual reference and more of an emotional reset for me.

Do you see yourself venturing into couture/decor categories anytime soon?

Fashion, architecture, and decor are all deeply connected and as a creative person, I’ve never believed in boundaries. I don’t plan too far ahead; I follow what excites me in the moment, whether that’s couture, pret, or a completely new category. If the right opportunity comes and it feels right and challenges me creatively, I’m always ready to explore. For me, joy is in the process and new categories offer fresh wings to fly.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.