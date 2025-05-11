Punit Balana tells how to build a wardrobe that celebrates traditional crafts

What advice would you like to offer those who want to build a craft-based closet?

We live in a country rich in textile, craft, and hand-made excellence. The kind of artisanal work India can produce is unmatched globally. That’s why, as a designer and as a custodian of craft, I believe it’s important to honour this heritage. Don’t just buy a piece because it looks good, pause and ask: What’s the craft behind this? Where’s the fabric from? If we begin to respect our own craft, the world will follow. A meaningful closet should be a blend of beauty and story, not just trend.