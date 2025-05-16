The rise of neo-punk jewellery

MATERIAL EXPERIMENTS

The DIY aesthetic is sharply pronounced in the collections of the brand NO NA MÉ. Founded by Smruti Mathisekaran in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, in 2020, the label’s jewellery is all sharp angles and straight lines. Or as Mathisekaran, 35, describes it, “bold, geometrical and modular". While creating unconventional jewellery was her vision from the start, the brand’s DIY leaning was the result of some logical thinking. NO NA MÉ is bootstrapped and “I had very little money when I was working on my first collection," she says. “That’s when I learnt that you need to have a minimum order quantity (MOQ) to approach a vendor to get a design made. Also, soldering the parts tends to be expensive. I decided to go modular and create jewellery out of a nuts and bolts system that’s easy to assemble and dismantle," says Mathisekaran, who works with a barebones team of three-four members.