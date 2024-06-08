Hello User
Planning a pyjama party? Get your style cues here

Planning a pyjama party? Get your style cues here

Team Lounge

From ultra-luxe silk pyjama pants and a comfy co-ord set to quirky frog-faced clogs and colourful cushions, add these essentials for a snazzy pyjama party

JW Anderson x Wellipets Yellow Frog Round-toe Clogs

Leap Around

A JW Anderson and Wellipets collaboration, add a touch of quirk with these hand-painted frog-faced clogs with ladder grip soles. Available on jwanderson.com; 53,387.

Also read: Source: Your style guide on archival fashion

GG Supreme Women’s Silk Pant

Lazy Jammies

Relaxed pant presented in GG Supreme printed beige and ebony silk with a tonal piped trim, elastic waist and two side pockets. Available on gucci.com; 1,41,810.

‘Meribella’ Slipsilk™ Eye Mask

Sleep Tight

Give your slumber party a chic update with Slip’s “Meribella" eye mask made from the brand’s signature slipsilk™ soft fibre that promises perfect care for the eyes. Available on net-a-porter.com; 4,170.

Jodi Men Red Cayenne Handloom Co-Ord Set

Party Poppin'

Red hand-dyed shirt and shorts co-ord set adorned with phool print appliqué and hand-embroidered stitch details. Available on ogaan.com; 13,480.

Etro Jaquard Cushion

Emo Pillow

Etro cotton-blend cushion with bold stripe jacquard pattern on one side and an embroidered paisley pattern on the other, and finished with a fringe. Available on mytheresa.com; 17,403.

Miu Miu Striped Cotton Pajama Shirt

Fringe Binge

Pajama shirt in sky-blue and white combines lively stripe print with a refined feather trim at the hem. Available on miumiu.com; 2,00,182.

Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Abstract-print Silk Robe

Grand Wrap

Mid-length abstract print silk robe with shawl lapels, striped trim, front-tie fastening and chest-and-side patch pockets. Available on farfetch.com; 3,51,755.

Also read: Holographic eyes and cheeks: the latest summer make-up trend

