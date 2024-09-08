Raghavendra Rathore on how AI is changing luxury design
SummaryDubbed the ‘seventh sense’, artificial intelligence is revolutionising design, trend-spotting and client relationships
When the fax machine was introduced in the 1960s, it was the height of design technology. Always ahead of his time, designer Karl Lagerfeld was amazed at how quickly sketches and handwritten notes could be sent across the globe.
“People I’m really friendly with have faxes," Lagerfeld told Vice in a 2010 interview. "Anna Wintour has one. We speak via fax." However, this once ground-breaking creation is now extinct. We are at the beginning of a new creative period, one characterised by innovations and opportunities brought about by artificial intelligence (AI).