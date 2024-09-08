Raghavendra Rathore on how AI is changing luxury design

Also read: Why fashion designers are turning into home decorators

Imagine if your Hermès scarf could change patterns as per your mood or the weather or the show that you saw. This truly is a possibility. Luxury brands are moving towards a concept in which their products can be adapted to the wearer, beyond present limits of customisation, thanks to AI. Your preferences, purchasing habits and even your low-key emotional state can be seamlessly included into the design process. This level of customisation goes further than choosing a colour or design; it entails anticipating your needs before you even realise what they are.