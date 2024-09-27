The truth behind the global love for desi design
SummaryAre collaborations between Indian and global designers a true hat tip to creative talent or just a route into a high growth market?
The recent slew of collaborations between homegrown designers and international brands can be taken as a sign of India’s growing influence in the global fashion and luxury industry. These partnerships, like Sabyasachi x Estée Lauder, Anamika Khanna x H&M, and Rahul Mishra x Tod’s, also showcase the power of Indian creativity and craftsmanship on a global scale.
Such collaborations have happened in the past as well. Manish Arora, for instance, teamed up with brands like MAC (2008), Nespresso (2010), Swatch (2011), and Reebok (2009). There was also the Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin collection, which ran from 2015-17. The scale and impact of the recent collaborations, however, have reached new heights as luxury brands are investing larger marketing spends in such initiatives.