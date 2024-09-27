The truth behind the global love for desi design

Mishra says, “Just like there was a time for Japanese design, India is now in the mainstream—whether it’s in films, television, fashion or art. Apart from the appreciation for our aesthetic sensibilities, there is now a lot of credit being given to Indian craftsmanship. It’s also a way for Western brands to express gratitude for India’s contribution to the global luxury industry." This recognition is long overdue, given that Indian artisans have been producing work for international fashion houses for decades. But it is commerce that’s truly driving this newfound love for Indian design.