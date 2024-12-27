The year designers added new chapters to the India fashion story

This was perhaps the first year the Indian fashion industry had a long series of big-ticket collaborations. In February, Sabyasachi Mukherjee came out with a limited edition range of bullet lipsticks, created in collaboration with multinational cosmetics company Estée Lauder. Packed in cases with 24-carat gold-plated accents, each lipstick cost ₹5,400. The collection sold out worldwide thanks to all the online hype. Then came H&M’s collaboration with Anamika Khanna, showcasing the Kolkata creator’s eclecticism and flair for fusing glamour and craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring. The collection was cool and hot enough to appeal as much to a New Yorker as to a Delhiite.